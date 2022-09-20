CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced that a local outdoor education center in Cambria Township has received a grant to help fund construction.

The $56,570 grant, awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, will help fund the construction of a pavilion and storage shed at Nathan’s Divide Watershed Education Center.

“This is yet another state grant for our area which will have a positive impact on children and the environment – money which otherwise would have gone to another community in another part of the state,” Burns said. “I remain committed to making sure Cambria County and our communities receive their fair share of state funding and working to support education and outdoor opportunities for all ages.”

It’s reported Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funds can be used to develop, rehabilitate and improve public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation.

Since taking office, Burns’ said he has helped secure more than $19 million in funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for projects ranging from a dog park and an expansion of the Ghost Town Trail to water main and sewer replacements.