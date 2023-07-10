CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small plane went down just outside of Ebensburg in June, killing two best friends who were on their way to Maryland, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced in a news conference Monday.

Mark LaMantia, of Ebensburg, and Donald Cox, of Nanty Glo, were reportedly heading out on an adventure to ride bikes in Ocean City, Maryland when their Piper-PA-30 went down shortly after 5 a.m. June 18.

The best friends were said to have frequently taken plane rides together to venture out into the world.

Both men’s deaths were ruled accidental from blunt force trauma, Less said. The delay in identification came from having to wait for DNA results.

Data provided by the FAA in June showed that the plane left the runway at Ebensburg Airport at 5:04 a.m. and made a left turn while gradually climbing to an altitude of about 3,600. The plane reportedly continued in the left turn for a full 360 degrees and went down on private property at 5:06 a.m.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

It was also reported that the area showed signs of a post-accident fire.