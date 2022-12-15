CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – There’s a new program that police in Cambria County hope will become an annual event.

Over 150 children took part in the Shop with a Cop event on Thursday, Dec. 15. The goal is to have children go Christmas shopping with a local police officer.

Gary Martin, the founder and president of Shop with a Cop, says it helps the whole community when children have positive interactions with police and also praised the local support

“It’s rewarding to see that we had such a great response this year, and the people in our community care, and that the police officers are out there, not only working in the community but also helping the children as well.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

While this was the first year they’ve done this event in Cambria County over 60 officers came out to meet and help the children.