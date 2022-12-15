CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding.

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in grants were given out.

“When I walked the streets of our communities earlier this year, I heard time and again that people didn’t feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Burns said.

In Cambria County, there have been a total of ten homicides so far. In April, county officials held a press conference where they discussed the rise of violent crimes. “The violence has to stop,” Johnstown Police Department (JPD) Chief Richard Pritchard urged during the meeting.

A breakdown of where the money was allocated shows that $759,718 went to Johnstown police for equipment; $47,000 went to the Child Advocacy Center; $233,985 was given to Victim Services Inc; and $73,176 then was given to the county.

“As a legislator I’ve always voted to support our police – and to be tough on crime,” Burns said. “And as a founding member of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus, I’ll continue to be a leading voice in our area – and on getting criminals off our streets.”

The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. More information about them and their grant process can be found online at their website.