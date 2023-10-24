CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association has received a $20,000 donation from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation.

The Fire School plays a crucial role in training and educating local firefighters, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to respond to emergencies effectively.

The donation will directly support the Fire School’s mission of providing high-quality training to firefighters as well as the expansion of educational programs that are comprehensive and hands-on.

“At Anheuser-Busch, our commitment to local communities across and to first responders is part of who we are,” Cesar Vargas, U.S. Chief External Affairs Officer of Anheuser-Busch, said. “Supporting our local fire departments and helping to maintain much-needed resources and provide critical training are small ways we can show up for those who sacrifice so much for us.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, visit the Association’s website.