CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is most likely at the top of everyone’s mind in November.

Representative Frank Burns is thinking about what happens after that.

His office is hosting a toy and food drive that will benefit families this year. Toys that are donated will go towards the Toys for Tots program, and non-perishable food items will be sent to pantries in Cambria County.

“Not everyone has the resources to enjoy the holidays, and everyone should have the opportunity to have a good meal, to open a present, especially as a child,” Nate Jimenez, the District Office Director said.

The drive runs until Nov. 30.

Anyone looking to donate can drop off new, unwrapped toys, or non-perishable food items at the Johnstown (535 Fairfield Avenue) or Ebensburg office (123 W. High Street).

The offices are open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.