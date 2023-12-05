CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Cambria County residents are saying thank you to veterans this holiday season.

It’s part of the American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program. Residents are writing cards that will sent to veterans.

According to the Red Cross, the Holidays for Heroes program enables Americans to “Give Something That Means Something” this holiday season and other holidays year-round.

Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky visited five locations to collect the holiday cards from students and senior citizens in the region.

Tuesday was the final day of card collections in the county and Chernisky went to Barrels of Fun Daycare for the last set of cards.

“This is their second year participating. This is a way to say thank you to veterans on the holidays. And what we found out is that the veterans are appreciative. Some have family in the area, some don’t have family, but they get the holiday cards, they show the people visiting them,” Chernisky said.

Officials from the Red Cross also joined in for the collection.

“It reminds me of all the good that people can do, and that the simplest things can mean the most, said Tessie Amaranto, American Red Cross Executive Director.

According to the Red Cross, the cards will be distributed to veterans at the Altoona Veterans Hospital, the Hollidaysburg Veteran Center and veterans in Cambria County.