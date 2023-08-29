CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crash in Richland Township left wires down and a road closed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cambria County 911, the accident occurred at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. The car crash happened on the 400 block of Theatre Drive in Richland Township closing lanes on that road. Downed wires have been reported at the scene. Emergency crews at the scene are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Penelec Power is reporting that somewhere between 500 – 1500 customers are without power. It’s set to be restored by 8 p.m.

According to the Fire Chief for the Richland Fire Department, Wes Myers, a woman was driving and she hit a curb, then struck the utility pole. She was unhurt, but did have to remain in her car until Penelec could isolate the power lines.

The Richland Township Fire Department and Richland Township Police Department are responding to the accident.

Details are still limited at this time.