CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – More than 100 boxes were packed full of toys, crafts and activities by a Cambria County school district.

It’s the culmination of a friendly competition between homeroom classes in the Cambria Heights School District. The classes had the goal to bring smiles and comfort to children in area hospitals. These special gifts were organized for delivery on Friday, Nov. 18, and students shared what the project meant to them.

The organization the school district worked with was The Jared Box Project. According to their website, they work to put smiles on the faces of children in hospitals by gifting them boxes filled with the “gift of play”.

“We brought in stuff for kids with cancer in St Jude or like a hospital so they can play with stuff while they’re being treated,” Ryan Galinis, 9th grade, Mrs. Murphy’s homeroom.

“Most of my homeroom gave me money and I went out and got stuff, and then people like, collectively just brought a couple things in and that helped a lot,” Izzy Terza, 10th grade Mr. Terza’s homeroom.

“It makes me feel really good because I know that a bunch of kids are probably like, they don’t want to be in a hospital for Christmas so these boxes will hopefully make it a little better for them,” Izzy added.

“It feels really good that we were able to help,” Ryan added.

The boxes are set to be donated to area hospitals and according to Izzy two boxes have already been donated to families in the Cambria Heights area.

“I hope that when they get it, they know that like, there’s people that like feel bad for them and so they have something to do and aren’t as bored,” Izzy said.

“I hope they’re happy about it and enjoy the things,” Ryan added.

Since it’s creation The Jared Box project has delivered close to a million boxes to more than 450 hospitals across the nation.

If you want to get involved it’s simple, go to The Jared Box Project website to donate at any time you like.