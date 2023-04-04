CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Cambria County Child Advocacy Center partnered with Forest Hills School District to host an event honoring Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday at the Elementary School.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. April has been designated as this month since 1983.

The Cambria County Commissioners and Forest Hills Elementary students and staff gathered for a pinwheel ceremony. That is where students placed pinwheels around the school entrance.

Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Diana Gorsik said the pinwheels raise awareness that child abuse is ongoing in all communities. She added that it’s up to the community to keep children safe.

“What this does for us is it helps to raise awareness that child abuse exists in all communities,” Gorsik said. “The impact of child abuse on our children. Ultimately, we all play a very important role in protecting our children and keeping them safe.”

In 2021, the state’s Department of Human Services reported Cambria County had 487 child abuse reports. That is a slight uptick from 2020 which had 444 child abuse reports.

The pinwheels are blue and silver. Those colors represent that all children deserve a bright and happy future. Cambria County Commissioners President Tom Chernisky said those ribbons also serve as a remembrance the county can continue to improve in helping kids.

“It’s remembering kids that have been abused, and it’s also remembering that we can do better,” Chernisky said. “This is the way for school districts to participate to bring attention. But no children are left behind. It’s to protect children. Children have a right to enjoy a great life.”

Children, Youth, and Family Services continues to have staffing shortage issues across the Commonwealth. Cambria County raised the minimum wages of the caseworkers to help recruit for the CYS department, which was at staffing levels below 50%.

Despite these challenges, Chernisky and Gorsik believe they’re doing well in protecting the children. Additionally, both expressed how they’re grateful for their hard-working staff and partners.

“We have many partner agencies and professionals that work on our investigations in providing support of services to victims,” Gorsik said. “I do think even though a lot of agencies are short-staffed, I think we continue to do very well for the children and families we serve.”

“We love our employees,” Chernisky said. “Our children and youth case workers, they do the best job they can every day, and it’s about helping people. They do a great job. We love our employees here in Cambria County.”

The event concluded with a proclamation reading from Chernisky declaring April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Cambria County.