CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Cambria County schools will be receiving funds to help get students to get fresh fruits and vegetables.

State Representative Frank Burns (D – Cambria) announed that grants will be awarded under the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. It will also allow the school districts to supplement regular school meals with appetizing healthy options.

The following schools will be receiving funds:

$23,472 to Ferndale Elementary School.

$82,224 to Greater Johnstown Elementary School.

$30,960 to Greater Johnstown Middle School.

“I’ve always supported our students and schools,” Burns said. “Education is the best way to make sure our region can grow and compete in the marketplace, and making sure our students have the nutrition they need to be healthy and strong is a part of that.”

Under the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, selected schools are reimbursed for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day, separate from the lunch or breakfast meal, in one or more areas of the school.

The goals are to introduce children to new, wider varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce. The program also promotes nutrition education.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For the full list of the recipients from this year’s program, click here.