CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–A Blacklick Valley High School senior ended their day with a gifted new car.

Admiral Peary Area Vocational and Technical School gives away a car every year at their annual Miss School Miss Out event. At this event, students receive prizes for their hard work and good grades.

Additionally, seniors pressed their luck to win a new car, which was a Ford Focus. The car was purchased at Stoystown Auto Records and remodeled by students within the Auto Collision and Automotive Technology Repair Shop.

The school picks two seniors, one from the AM and PM sessions. The seniors are given two keys having one key starting the ignition.

Winner Alexander Babal said it was rewarding to have his hard work pay off. He said once the key started the engine, his adrenaline started pumping, and he wanted to drive off.

“It felt very rewarding that all this extra that I put in paid off, and I get to be a good role model to the rest of the people in my class,” Babal said.

Assistant Director Joe Luther, it was great to see how excited Babal was to receive the vehicle. He described how these events are great opportunities for students to continue to pursue the trades because they’re receiving rewards.

“It’s a great opportunity for students and just allow them to ultimately their success builds to this,” Luther said. “You’re a good student. You attend school. You’re able to bring about those changes we want to see.”

Babal said he’s attending Penn Highlands Community College where he’ll get his Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts.