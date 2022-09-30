CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about ongoing phone scams about arrest warrants.

Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson said the phone calls involve an individual claiming to be the sheriff, deputy sheriff or a civilian representative of the sheriff’s office. The caller tells residents they have a warrant for their arrest and will try to get personal information.

Robertson said the office does not contact wanted persons by phone. He also advises residents to never share personal information with the caller and to hang up the phone.