CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Shapiro Administration officials announced the 12 student winners of the 2023 How to Prevent a Tick Bite Lyme Art Contest.

Among those winners is a Cambria County student. Izabela Shrift from Cambria County placed 1st in the first and second grade division. The contest promotes awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the diseases they carry.

The Lyme Art Contest educates children about where ticks are found, how to prevent tick bites and about the symptoms of and treatment for Lyme disease. Poster and video submissions were received in March 2023 from students in first through sixth grade statewide.

Winning artwork will be on display in the Pennsylvania State Capitol building near the cafeteria outside the Senate Fountain Area through June 22. A total of 12 poster and video winners were selected.

First and second grade winners:

• 1st place: Izabela Shrift, Cambria County

• 2nd place: Noah Steele, Delaware County

• 3rd place: Kasen Rado, Washington County

Third and fourth grade winners:

• 1st place: Landon Hayes, Blair County

• 2nd place – Evan Yackey, Blair County

• 3rd place – Lea Caltumo Washington County

Fifth and sixth grade winners:

• 1st place – Caitlyn Kisner, Washington County

• 2nd place – Adam D’Biagio, Butler County

• 3rd place – Shayleen Shollenberger

Schuylkill County Video Contest Winners:

• Grades 1&2 – Stella Conrad, Indiana County

• Grades 3&4 – Richard (Tripp) Shoemaker, Indiana County

• Grades 5&6 – Emma DePrimio, Indiana County

Pennsylvania Department of Health's Annual Art Competition offers an opportunity to educate students and their parents on where ticks live and how to prevent getting a tick bite and furthers our commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases in creative ways.

On June 8, 2023, winners of the art competition were announced.

This initiative serves as a consistent reminder to check yourself, your family, and your pets for ticks after spending any amount of time outdoors.

On June 8, 2023, winners of the art competition were announced. Pictured here is Acting Secretary of Health, Dr. Bogen, with Leah Caltumo, 3rd place winner in the third and fourth-grade category. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Annual Art Competition offers an opportunity to educate students and their parents on where ticks live and how to prevent getting a tick bite and furthers our commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases in creative ways.

Pennsylvania typically ranks in the top five or six states in the country for Lyme disease cases per 100,000 residents. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a short course of antibiotics. However, if the infection is left untreated, it can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

The Shapiro Administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be safe when enjoying the outdoors and of the benefits of recreating outdoors, including:

• Improving cardiovascular health

• Strengthening muscles and bones

• Reducing chances of suffering chronic diseases

• Reducing stress levels and improving mental health

• Becoming more socially connected.

“Spending time outdoors is important for our health,” Acting Secretary of Health, Dr. Debra Bogen said. “We encourage people to enjoy the outdoors safely. This student art competition offers a hands-on creative opportunity for students and their families to learn how to prevent tick bites, and about Lyme disease. The contest is part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases.”

Leaders from the Departments of Education (PDE) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) joined in the presentation of winners.