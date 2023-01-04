CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County residents are getting a tax cut that will save payers half a million dollars this year.

Including three previous decreases over the past seven years, it will save residents $4.8 million total over that time frame, according to President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.

“I think it’s a win for everybody,” Chernisky said. “We’re working hard. Every day is a budget day, and we’re getting things done, and we’re very excited where we’re going.”

Chernisky said the decreases are made possible by eliminating the budget deficit.

After a deficit of almost $10 million in 2016, Chernisky said he, other elected officials, department heads, employees and the courts have “ended great practices of overestimating revenue and using fictitious grant dollars to balance the budget.”

Chernisky added the county received an A rating from the S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, for its municipal bonds, which counties issue to fund infrastructure and other projects.

This comes after the county had a B-minus rating seven years ago.

“We [went] from junk-bond status to investment-grade status,” Chernisky said.

The county’s total 2023 budget is $221.5 million, a decrease from last year’s budget of $243.2 million.