CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Conemaugh Township senior is warming up her running shoes and preparing for a 200-mile race at the end of the month.

Kaylee Frederick began distance running at 13 years old, but she was drawn to the sport at an early age thanks to influential figures in her life.

“My mom started running, and I joined her,” Frederick said. “When I was 13, my elementary school music teacher asked me to run a half marathon with her. My exact thoughts were, ‘I can’t do that. Only the elite runners can run half marathons.’ I legitimately believed that only the best of the best athletes ran halves and fulls, and I didn’t even know ultras existed.”

Frederick will be participating in the Buckeye-200 race beginning on Thursday, September 29. She is setting a goal to complete the race in 3-and a half days.

“You’re not even promised the next hour, so if you have big goals, just go for them now while you still can because you’re never promised tomorrow,” Frederick said. “That’s why I’m doing this, despite what so many people have told me. Just go after your dreams despite what everyone else tells you.”

Kaylee is also training to run the Tussey Mountain ultra-marathon, which is 50 miles, in October. She previously ran the Centre County race in 2020 and 2021.

