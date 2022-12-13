JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Despite the deadline passing the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association will still let anyone looking to be trained register online for their online training sessions.

The training is set to begin on Monday, January 9.

“We’ll accept almost until the day of the class,” Training Coordinator for the association Jim McCann said. “We ask that people register early so we know the numbers we are dealing with so the instructors have ample time to prepare for the class sizes and stuff like that.”

The training sessions will be done on Zoom via the Bucks County Community College platform. Students will learn the necessary leadership and critical skills to keep themselves and their fellow firefighters safe.

“And you have to understand that firefighting is an inherently dangerous occupation,” McCann added. “You are put in positions you know that normal run-of-the-mill aren’t put in that situation.”

Given the recent tragedies across the state that have resulted in the deaths of three firefighters, Jim says now it is more important than ever to ensure that firefighters are protected and well-trained.

To register for the upcoming classes or their fire school in April, you can do so on their website.