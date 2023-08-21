CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) is hosting two mature driver Safety programs with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The first program will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Richland Fire Hall on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown. The second program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. in Ebensburg at the Northern Cambria Recreation Center.

Attendees will receive a review on driver safety procedures, learn about the Yellow Dot program and have a certified CarFit technician assist them in ensuring they are properly seated in their vehicle for maximum security.

Space is limited and registration for the events are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 814-266-2277.

Both events are free for participants.