CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Southmont Borough in Cambria County will be receiving over $24,000 to boost physical activity for residents.

State Representative Frank Burns announced on Thursday, Nov. 2 that a $24,375 WalkWorks grant was granted to Southmont. The grant is to assist in the development of active transportation plans and increase physical activity by connecting local destinations with improved pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to enhance our region with state grants, and this one is no exception,” Burns, D-Cambria said. “Improving recreational opportunities and the ability for folks to safely get around on one’s own steam can enhance the region’s quality of life, and that can make all the difference in attracting companies and jobs to the region.”

Grant recipients will work over the next year with transportation and community planners to collect data, assess current conditions and aspirations, and incorporate public input to craft the Active Transportation Plans.

Funding for the grants is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant program, as well as additional funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.