CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating twenty years of treating patients with addiction disorders.

Local and state officials recognized them at Alliance Medical Services on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“The fact that we were able to bring an evidence-based, medication-focused treatment service to this community from the very beginning was really important,” Pam Gehlmann, Regional Director of Pinnacle Treatment Centers said.

One of Pinnacle’s 14 opioid treatment programs in the area, Alliance Medical Services of Johnstown, treats nearly 600 patients a day.

There patients can get the treatment they need, some of who have been in their shoes before.

“I would like to be able to tell you that you know I walked in here the first time, got it right and never had to come back again, but unfortunately sometimes this disease, we don’t get it right the first time,” Maggie Hunter, a certified recovery specialist and former patient, at Alliance Medical Center said. “So it was important for me because the work that I had to do in myself took years.”

As a former patient Maggie works to help patients know that they are not alone.

“Hope, people need hope you know. And when you’re going through that you really feel like man if anybody knew, there would be no one, no one would want me,” Maggie added. “No one would be around. When you meet somebody that says hey I’ve been right where you’re at and here I am on the other side, it really opens your eyes.”

Attendees at the event participated in a moment of silence for all the lives lost to addiction disorders.

“But because of having this place, I certainly hit many bottoms but I didn’t have to lose those things that were most important to me and my life,” Maggie said.