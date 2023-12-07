CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in Cambria County learned a lesson in history and patriotism Thursday during a remembrance ceremony for the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor.

State and local leaders shared an important message they hope is passed on to the next generation.

The solemn sound of remembrance marked the 82nd anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed on this day in 1941 including John Lipple, who was serving on board the U.S.S. Arizona battleship at the time the bombing happened.

Lipple was the first Cambria County resident recorded as being killed in action in World War II. However, his legacy and patriotism lives on.

“Remember all the lives lost and more than that, all of those who heeded the call in the wake of World War II which is what drew our nation to World War II,” Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R) 35th District said.

Among the audience at the Ashville VFW, dozens of students from Penn Cambria and Cambria Heights got a lesson on the importance of remembering our nation’s history. It’s part of an initiative to teach the next generation through studying and talking with those who served.

Senator Langerholc said it helps students realize the sacrifices made to safeguard our rights and freedoms.

“I think it becomes lost that the way of life that we have is not, never to be taken for granted and it’s important to draw attention to that,” Langerholc said.

The students are then quizzed on what they’ve learned.

“We will ask these students questions about Pearl Harbor and it’s a Kahoot program. They can use their cell phones and all that but it’s a timed answering system but it’s all on Pearl Harbor,” District 26 Commander of the Ashville VFW Dave Seymore said.

Using their phones, students can hear from someone who lived it. Senator Langerholc said he spoke with one veteran who gave a lot of perspective.

“He said to me, this was our 9/11. I said conversely, our 9/11 was your Pearl Harbor. The students here weren’t even alive on 9/11 so they don’t even remember,” Langerholc said. “We must be diligent and we have a duty to carry that torch.”

It’s also why for Seymore and many others, these ceremonies and programs also play a crucial role in spreading their main message.

“Speak to these kids also about patriotism that’s the main thing, patriotism,” Seymore said.