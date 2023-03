CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County War Memorial is getting a big boost to improve seating at the 1st Summit Arena.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is giving more than $55,000 in grants to the facility to replace and upgrade seating amenities.

This includes chair repairs with the addition of cup holders and the creation of a party pit suite.