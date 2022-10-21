SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman.

On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey Richardson. When police arrived, they noted the woman had dried blood in her hair and down her face onto her sweatshirt, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that she and Richardson got into an argument over who washed the dishes. Richardson then picked up a lid from a skillet and struck her in the head with it, police noted. The woman added that she pushed Richardson to get away from her, went outside, and quickly came back in to get the keys to her vehicle.

When the woman got into the house, Richardson allegedly threw her down onto the floor. Despite attempts to stop Richardson from assaulting her, Richardson reportedly proceeded to kick her while she was on the ground, according to charges filed.

The woman was taken to UPMC Somerset by ambulance for her injuries.

Richardson was arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges. An unsecured bail of $20,000 was set, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Nov. 22.