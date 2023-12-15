The woman was also ordered to surrender investment property in Myrtle Beach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman was sentenced to prison for defrauding Medicare of millions while serving as CEO of a group of medical clinics.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that Florentina Mayko, 40, was sentenced on Dec. 14 to serve 30 months in prison. Mayko pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud for defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services between 2017 and 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Mayko agreed with others to submit unnecessary urine drug tests for opioid patients at medical clinics she was the CEO of, including a group known as Pain Medicine of York or “PMY.”

PMY had a policy established by another physician and PMY owner Rodney Yentzer in 2016 to order multiple urine tests after every PMY office visit, Karam said. Mayko was promoted to CEO in January 2018 after the unnamed physician was imprisoned for healthcare fraud and federal tax evasion in mid-2017.

From mid-2017 to through the end of 2019, PMY billed Medicare for more than $10 million in urine drug tests which Medicare paid out over $5 million for, Karam’s release reads. Mayko earned around $500,000 a year and purchased several investment properties using these funds.

Search warrants were issued at various locations run by PMY in November 2019. The company closed its doors soon after because it could no longer find medical providers to work with.

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane also ordered Mayko to pay $1,408,976.48 in restitution and to forfeit to the United States several properties located in Ocean City, Maryland, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As for the owner of PMY, Yentzer separately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for his participation in the same scheme to defraud Medicare. Karam said he’s still awaiting sentencing.