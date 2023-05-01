CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a day of celebration, not mourning, as a Cambria County native who fought in one of the bloodiest wars ever was finally laid to rest.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John Holoka Jr. was laid to rest on Monday, May 1, what would’ve been his 104th birthday, at Saint Michael Orthodox Cemetery in Portage, the soldier’s hometown, after his remains were found nearly 80 years after his death in action in WWII.

“It’s a day to end this, but not in a sad way,” his grand nephew Samuel Kalinoski said. “He gets to be buried with his mother in the town he’s from all these years later.”

The commemoration started with a service at Mark A Serenko Funeral Home where veterans had a chance to salute a statue dedicated to Holoka before the burial.

Kalinoski said he’s been waiting his whole life to pay tribute to his great uncle.

“I have missing action POW flags,” Kalinoski said. “We never assumed this day would happen. It’s a miracle.”

Holoka received six decorations during his time in the armed forces, but he most notably received a Purple Heart for his heroic sacrifice.

“The Purple Heart differs from all other decorations,” Sgt. Josh Stivers said at the service. “An individual is not recommended for it. Rather, he or she is entitled to it.”

In 1944, 25-year-old Holoka’s plane was struck by anti-aircraft in France.

“The pilot and him stayed in the plane to allow everyone else to get out,” Kalinoski said. “Then it crashed.”

Veterans from all around the area came to Portage for the burial. Kalinoski isn’t surprised by all the local support because his great uncle’s roots run deep through many of the neighboring towns.

“He’s always been that thing in the family that everyone learned about, everyone heard his story,” Kalinoski said. “This area of town, Cresson, Portage, Loretto, Lilly, you can almost take one family and connect it to another family. There’s a lot of connections, lot of families, a lot of people who know the story. I don’t want to say an urban legend, but everyone knows of John.”

Kalinoski thanks the Cresson community and all local veterans for becoming one big family throughout the process.