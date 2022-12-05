CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday.

“The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended pending an investigation.”

According to court documents, Freoni was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger on simple assault and harassment charges. An unsecured bail was set at $7,500.

Neugebauer’s office added that the charges are referred to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest.

Freoni has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

This article will be updated once more information is available regarding the incident that took place.