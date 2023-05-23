CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Path of the Flood Trail is officially complete 22 years after the first construction phase.

The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and National Park Services unveiled the final half-mile section. Now outdoor enthusiasts can follow the trail from the breast of the dam all the way to the stone bridge.

Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Cliff Kitner said it takes trail users through the history of the 1889 Johnstown flood. That includes seeing the site where the dam broke, along the Conemaugh River, and the Stinemen portion.

Kitner said this section was one of the most difficult pieces. However, it’s an accomplishment for all the groups that made the trial possible.

“This was probably the most difficult piece of the puzzle that we had to put together,” Kitner said. “We were finally able to accomplish that today and finally build the full-length path of the flood from the breast of the dam down to the stone bridge.”

The Path of the Flood trail is 14.66 miles consisting of off-road and public roadway trails. Along the trail, visitors can access the Johnstown Flood National Memorial Visitor Center, Staple Bend Tunnel, Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Stone Bridge.

Superintendent of the Western PA National Park Group, Steve Clark, said this asset to the park allows them to remain relevant and bring tourists. Their relevancy is having the trail now start where the dam burst and goes to Johnstown, giving folks an authentic historic walk.

“When people think Johnstown Flood National Memorial, they think of a place where they can come free of charge,” Clark said. “That they can walk their dog and embrace the history of what happened here well over 130 years ago.”

The trail completion comes as runners and walkers are geared up for the annual Path of the Flood Historic Races. The races were created in 2014 to allow runners to experience the course of the floodwaters.

Race Director and Creator Mark Voelker said this would be the first year the race lives up to its name. Folks can participate in multiple variations; including the 14-mile, 8-mile, or a 5k.

“I felt it was really important to be right here at the base of the dam so you could say that you went from the lake bed from the path of the flood to the town where it ended,” Voelker said.

Kitner said the authority plans to continue to enhance its history. That means adding historical mile markers and including signage within the communities. The trail’s goal is to honor those from the flood and enhance the history of Johnstown’s resiliency.

“One of the things we wanted to honor those that passed away with the full length of the Path of the Flood,” Kitner said. “We want to tell the history. It’s a continuing way to tell the history of what happened on that day. And to honor the resiliency of Johnstown.”

The race is Saturday May 27th beginning at 8 a.m. Registration is closed; however Voelker said you can try registering for the 5k race at 5:30 a.m, the day of the race.