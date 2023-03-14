CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has been arrested and has been accused of having mushrooms, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Arnold Miller Jr., 19, was apprehended on Tuesday, March 14 by the Johnstown Police Department due to a homicide-related warrant being active out of Philadelphia, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office’s press release.

Officers conducted surveillance and then obtained a search warrant for the residence Miller was occupying, according to the DA’s office. During the execution of the warrant, multiple drugs and paraphernalia were observed in plain view.

During a search of the residence the following items were seized:

Two firearms

64 suspected Fentanyl pills

Suspected crack cocaine

Suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms

Marijuana

51 ecstasy pills

Drug paraphernalia

Money

The suspected drugs and firearms seized during Miller’s arrest

Miller is facing four felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of not to possess a firearm. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

He is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of the $1,000,000 bail.

A Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April, 5

“The continued cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities is once again evident in today’s events in the City of Johnstown,” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “Not only were multiple drugs taken off of our streets today, but a wanted individual in a homicide was apprehended without innocent bystanders being hurt. We thank the dedicated law enforcement professionals for their skills and dedication in finding wanted individuals.”