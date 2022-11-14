CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Cambria Heights Elementary School held its second annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, where students showed appreciation to our country’s heroes.

Approximately 75 veterans attended the service, with some of them wearing uniforms. Many of these veterans were family members of the children. The ceremony took place on Monday, Nov. 14.

The children sang the classic songs “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “My County Tis of Thee.” The fourth and fifth graders sang the armed forces songs where the veterans stood up to their respective forces.

School Principal Hilary Yahner said leading up to the ceremony, students learned about the holiday and what it means to be a veteran. This ceremony allowed them to put a face to a name and say thank you directly.

“They have an understanding that the reason that we come to school,” Yahner said. “The reason they get to have all the freedoms they do is because of these people and not people that are overseas right now, people that are right here in our community. They can see them and say thank you.”

After the ceremony, veterans gathered outside the hallway, and the children got to shake their hands going back to their classrooms. Yahner said veterans are thankful for the student’s excitement and appreciation. It makes them joyful.

The school participated in the American Red Cross’s Holiday for Heroes program. This program, initially called the Holiday Mail for Heroes, allows the community to give thanks to their veterans and military families through various activities.

To give thanks, students made handmade thank-you cards for the families. Executive Director of the American Red Cross Ken Geary collected them at the ceremony. He described veterans and families considered it a touch of home.

“It’s a piece of home. For those deployed who can’t be home with their loved ones during Christmas, the special time of the year. It brings a piece of home to them,” Geary said. “Those in the hospital or home know they’re appreciated and thanked for what they’ve done for our freedom and this country.”