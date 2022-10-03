CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria Heights High School chemistry students got real fire safety experience from the local Carrolltown and Patton fire companies.

The companies have been partnering with the school for over ten years. They give students a hands-on experience with fire but provide a live simulation and teach them how to use a fire extinguisher. The event took place on Monday, Oct. 3.

Students learn these skills in a 30-minute course on campus. Assistant Fire Chief for the Carrolltown Fire Company Bob Illig said this is something they could encounter within their chemistry course or life.

“We teach them the different types of fire extinguishers, the different manufacturing types, what each one does,” Illig said. “Make sure they use the proper extinguisher on the proper material that’s burning. And properly use an extinguisher on the proper burning material at the time.”

The fire companies went through live simulations to show why you should not put water on a grease fire. Any small droplet of water would cause it to boil and explode rapidly.

In addition, students got to use a fire extinguisher in real time and extinguish a fire. Firefighters demonstrated the method P.A.S.S, which stands for Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep.

Many students never used a fire extinguisher before or put out their fire. Cambria Heights Superintendent Ken Kerchenske said this is an essential life skill they can take to college or use if they start their home life after graduation.

“This is something they can take with them whether they go into college or workforce after graduation,” Kerchenske said. “These are lifelong skills that you have to have. It’s important to get those in elementary school and middle school as we do. But one last time in high school.”

“When they’re going to come out into the real world sometime soon, they’ll be able to actually have a little bit of knowledge of different types of extinguishers using the right type,” Illig said. “Having the ability to get the experience to use, which many people don’t get the chance to do.”

Sophomore Jordan Dubois said she had never used a fire extinguisher before but knew what the acronym P.A.S.S meant. She said that her experience putting out the fire was much different than she expected but is grateful for the life lesson.

“It was a lot different than I thought it was going to be,” Dubois said. “I thought I was going to have to stand closer to the fire, but I felt safe when I was putting it out.”

The simulation is funded through the Highlander Foundation, their Alumni Association. They help with the refills for the fire extinguishers annually.

But the partnerships between the fire companies and the high school make recruiting efforts. Since they’re learning firefighting skills, they hope it draws interest to volunteer. In addition, the younger generation can help with the new technological advancements in firefighting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“These are all volunteer companies, and they also need new members,” Illig said. “And it’s nice to see junior firefighters who belong to the Patton and Carrolltown fire departments assisting, and maybe they can get some of their younger peers involved so these companies can continue to grow.”

Firefighters wanted to stress how crucial is it for everyone to have a fire extinguisher in their home. If there are any questions do not hesitate and reach out to the fire department.