JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced eight grants Monday, April 24 to different Somerset and Cambria childhood services.

These grants totaled $215,000. The money comes from the foundation’s Early Childhood Education Fund. This fund established in 2022 helps invest in the region’s future by giving more children access to high-quality childcare.

These grants were given to childcare centers that serve children under the age of 5. They all are for projects for from equipment, facility upgrades, and or staff professional development.

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Associate Director Angie Berzonski described how challenging it is in the childcare industry. The request they receive common requests each year for tuition support and professional development.

“The ability to provide high-quality childcare and education for these young learners is so important, but it’s such a challenge right now,” Berzonski said. “We take a look in Cambria and Somerset counties the number of providers with wait lists, not enough teachers, different resource needs that they have.”

This year they received an application from the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County to build their sensory room in their Johnstown Center. Berzonski said the CFA was eager to help the CAPCC because they described in detail the increased need for this type of room.

CAPCC’s Disability and Mental Health Manager, Tracy Helsel, said their toured multiple districts with a sensory room. She said this room is made to help kids de-escalate and develop social skills.

“They’re young children but they have big emotions because of their youth, they haven’t developed tools they need to develop those big emotions,” Helsel said. “So this is a place that is very calming. It’s very soothing. It’s safe for them, where we can work on those skills.”

Helsel said there would be bean bag chairs and pea pods allowing for comfortable seating with pressure. There will be tactile equipment in there such as a marbled wall, bubble lights, and a lighted water table. Additionally, there will be noise-deterring earphones.

Helsel said these additions come from years of research by her team. However, she described how COVID caused many of these kids to have mental health issues or lack social skills.

“We’re seeing higher mental health needs in the area. We’re seeing more diagnoses of things like autism,” Helsel said. “Also, with COVID, many of these children have been home for a couple of years and haven’t been out in the public or with other children as much to develop that toolset that they need.”

Berzonski said these grants add to how much there’s a need in Cambria and Somerset counties. She noted the foundation values being able to assist childcare providers so all children receive a proper education.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“There’s such a strong need, facilities that have a lengthy waitlist, and families who can’t go to work because they don’t have care for their youngest children,” Berzonski said. “Whatever we can do through our Early Childhood Education funds can make a difference. We’re happy to help these providers do what they do every day.”