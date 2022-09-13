HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area.

While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) are specifically asking their residents/customers.

Driftwood Borough took to its Facebook page seven weeks ago to ask for voluntary restrictions from citizens.

“REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY WATER REDUCTION– Due to the drier than normal conditions in Cameron County, the Driftwood Water Company is asking all of our customers to voluntarily reduce the amount of water usage on a daily basis. Right now, we have water in the reservoir but without any foreseeable rain in the future, this could be changed to mandatory conservation of water. Don’t leave water running.”

While no counties in the commonwealth are in warning or emergency, more than half have been entered into the ‘drought watch’ status that includes Cameron, Centre, and Clearfield Counties.

Drought watch and warning declarations are determined by the Coordinator and other DEP staff, with support of the Drought Task Force. Drought emergency declarations follow a similar process and are given final approval by the Governor.

Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

DEP is notifying all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.

There are many ways to conserve water at home, including:

Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grassroots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.

Pennsylvania drought condition monitoring indicators provided by the U.S. Geological Survey can be found here