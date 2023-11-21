CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ambulance service in Cameron County will be holding a daily raffle starting in December to help raise money and save lives throughout the year.

The Cameron County Ambulance Shed will be giving away $12,000 worth of prizes during its 25 Days of Christmas Drawing. Those who buy a ticket will have a chance to win various items such as a TV, art, lottery tickets, gift cards and even cash.

All the prizes were donated by local businesses and residents. Ambulance Service EMT Carol Callahan said the grand prize on Christmas Dec. 25 is going to be $2,000 in cash.

“These people are phenomenal. Our struggling local businesses support us with stuff like this,” Callahan said.

On each day leading up to Christmas, a prize will be raffled off. Anyone who enters will have the opportunity to submit their ticket for a specific day that has certain prizes they will have the chance to win. Those who don’t win will still have a chance to win extra prizes that will be raffled off on Christmas Day.

This is the second year for the Christmas drawing and all the proceeds raised will go towards the ambulance service and its other expenses. With costs going up, donations are critical to keep its services going.

“We’re trying to save our ambulance. We have a truck down right now that’s out of service. It needs an engine. The cost of equipment for us to replace medical supplies, anything that the building actually needs, stuff like that,” Callahan said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Raffle tickets cost $1 each and can be bought at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce, the Cameron County Ambulance Shed or through Venmo to nancy-graham-67. Tickets can be purchased until Dec. 20.

All the prizes can be seen in person at the ambulance shed or photos of each prize can be seen at the Chamber of Commerce.