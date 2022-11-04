Some cute Christmas cards come with a pre-printed message while other cards are blank inside.

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library has brought back its annual Cards for Troops programs.

Their Cards for Troop’s craft kits will be included with Emporium’s Military Christmas Boxes this year.

The Library invites area youth to use their Take Home Craft Kit full of all the supplies needed to create a custom holiday card for a military member serving abroad.

The craft kit includes a blank card, custom messages you can add, and lots of stickers and other items you can use to decorate. Glue sticks can be provided upon request.

Craft kits can be picked up any time from now until Wednesday, November 30. All cards must be returned to the library no later than Tuesday, December 6 to be included in the Christmas Boxes.

For questions or more details, contact Library staff at 814-486-8011.