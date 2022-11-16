CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the holiday season and it all starts withing decking out the county in festive decorations.

A 40+ foot tree, that was donated by Charles & Marlene Zimmer will arrive at the former Dolan Hotel lot in Emporium Saturday, Nov. 19. The public is invited to come downtown to watch the tree be strung with lights to kick off the holiday season.

Drivers should be cautious Saturday morning at the tree transportation will take Routes 155, 120 and East Fourth Street. Cutting of the tree will take place at 10 a.m.

During the week of Thanksgiving, Flowers N Things will be decorating the eight flower pots on Fourth Street along with the baskets topping the poles.

There will also be a shop local event where participants can be entered to win $300 in chamber bucks. During the week of Saturday, November 26 through Saturday, November 3 shoppers who spend $100 can be entered into a drawing if they bring their completed forms to the Chamber of Commerce. The drawing will be done on December 3 during the Christmas in the Wilds festivities.

Christmas in the Wilds will kick off on Friday, December 2 with an outdoor movie at 5 p.m. There will also be a parade featuring more than 15 floats that will travel down East Fourth Street to West Fourth Street and end on Woodland Avenue. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

The floats can win prizes in the following categories:

Family

Organization

Business

Saturday begins with breakfast with Santa hosted by the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. The $5 cost will be waived for children under the age of 3. Santa will be available for pictures and give the children a treat. Santa is relying on his elves from Seneca Resources to bring his reindeer to Saturday’s event. A Christmas Time will open its doors for the first time this season that afternoon.

Sunday pet owners are encouraged to bring their 4-legged family members for pet pictures with Santa to A Christmas Time located at Sarah Jane’s. The event begins at 2 p.m.

Christmas events continue at Sarah Jane’s A Christmas Time each weekend through Saturday, December 17. Two paint & sips will be held along with a visit from the library elf on Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m.