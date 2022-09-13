CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative also known as LETI has expanded into Cameron County to give those seeking substance abuse help, an avenue to avoid being arrested.

During a meeting at the Cameron County Courthouse, county officials and other agencies were able to learn a little bit more about the program and hear first-hand experiences of people with substance abuse problems and finding help.

“Well, the hope is that it gives these individuals an avenue to get into recovery if that is what they want, whether it is the individual themself or whether it is a family member or loved one that cares for them. It allows them to approach the police or the district attorney’s office and get the help they need,” Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Chief Deputy Attorney General Mark Serge said.

Many of the presenters detailed how there is a stigma around substance use disorder and how they just want people to take the first step to get the help they need.

“Just know you are not alone is what I would say to people that are feeling the stigma of addiction and are afraid to seek help,” Executive Director of Cameron, Elk, McKean counties Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services Angela Eckstrom said. “That they are not alone and there are a lot of kind and caring people that have lived the experience themselves who work at our agency that has been in their shoes, and have come out on the other side and are living rich full lives. This can be an opportunity for them as well they just have to take that first step.”

LETI also has five things they are trying to accomplish with the program:

The first is to reduce deaths, overdoses, and crime associated with drug addiction by getting individuals into treatment.

End the stigma associated with substance use disorder.

Strengthen police-community relationships by encouraging individuals to seek help from law enforcement.

Train law enforcement officers on how better to help individuals suffering from a substance use disorder.

Connect individuals with organizations that are ready, willing, and able to provide help.

If you know a loved one, friend, or anyone who needs help. call 844-621-4080 at any time.