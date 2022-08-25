CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A thrift store in Emporium is helping out individuals that may be struggling to afford items.

Country Blessings is located at the Cameron County Christian Center. The store has been there for 20 years and is now making it affordable for everyone.

At the store, people can make donations for people who really need the help. With the rising cost of inflation many items the store would sell were greatly decreased to help those in need.

Now, most items are free to those who need them.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come in, especially in the last few months, have been sent here by different organizations. And when we have a person like that come in, we provide their needs for them without charge,” volunteer Connie Smith said.

Country Blessings offers clothes in all sizes, shoes, household items, and if really needed food through the church.

Proceeds made from Country Blessings are distributed directly back into the community. This is by giving it to people who need to make an electric bill payment or even giving someone money to afford gas to go to a doctor’s appointment.

Donations can be dropped off behind the Free Methodist Church at any time. Country Blessings is open Wednesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 240 E 4th St, Emporium, PA 15834.