BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever wonder how an arrowhead is made? At Camp Anderson in Tyrone, the Susquehanna Valley Flint Knappers’ Association are hosting its 25th Annual Knap-In.

Guests will be able to find a wide variety of arrowheads and watch demonstrations on how to make them. Knapping is the shaping of flint, chert, obsidian, or other fracturing stone to make stone tools, strikers for flintlock firearms, or to produce flat-faced stones for building or facing walls and flushwork decoration.

Organizers said they are glad the event hit the 25 year milestone mark.

“It’s kind of challenging, but it finally made it to 25 years. But the people will come,” Susquehanna Valley Flint Knappers’ Association President Tim Jackson said.

Material to make the arrowheads will be on hand and an auction will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. The event at Camp Anderson is free to attend and will run all weekend until Sunday, June 25 at noon.