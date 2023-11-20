TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local camp is asking the community for help to keep its rich history alive.

Camp Anderson, located in Tyrone, was built in 1926. In all its years, the camp has never seen as many people as it does now.

While a record number of visitors is good, the camp is now forced to improve its infrastructure, mainly the septic system, to keep up with the demand of people.

Camp Anderson started out as a scout camp. Throughout the years, it continued to serve the Tyrone community and was recently purchased and is now run by the Camp Anderson Corporation.

“Our very old system – septic system in particular just isn’t up to the task any longer. We need to replace it. And if we want to continue to grow, we have to have an infrastructure in place to support all those people,” Cummins McNitt, the Vice President of the Camp Anderson Corporation said.

For this reason, the corporation started a capital campaign of $250,000. The money will also go towards a new storage facility to house equipment needed for the property.

“The love of the scouting program and traditions were grown here. So many people in this town, Tyrone in particular, learned how to swim in the pond. They love this place just because this is where they grew up,” Michael Yeaton, the Property Chairman of Camp Anderson said.

McNitt and other members of the corporation hope to have a $1 million endowment for the future of the camp.

“My hope for the future is that this camp will be around another 100 years. That it will be providing a venue of forested mountain streams, and trails to our great-grandchildren and beyond,” McNitt said.

To assist Camp Anderson, you can make checks payable to: Camp Anderson Corp. or visit their website to donate.