CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – CamTran will join other transit agencies across the Commonwealth spending the first week of May thanking its customers for riding CamTran.

Many transit agencies throughout PA are offering customers a free fixed route bus ride on Wednesday, May 3rd as a show of appreciation for their continued ridership.

“Rider Appreciation Days” is a statewide initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Agency (PPTA) and transit agencies across the Commonwealth.

“It has been a while since we have had an opportunity to join other transit agencies across PA and tell our customers how much we appreciate their support,” Rose M. Lucey-Noll, CamTran executive director said. “CamTran is proud to provide countywide fixed routes, complementary paratransit, and Reserve-A-Ride (Shared Ride) bus services. We are proud that we give people the freedom to get to where they need to go.”

CamTran will also be offering free giveaways and they’ll even being doing a special broadcast with Froggy 95.5. Free giveaways will from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Transit Center in Johnstown.

“Public transportation is an essential service in diverse communities across the Commonwealth, whether in rural, urban, or metropolitan areas,” PPTA Chairman Robert said “Transit provides access to opportunity. It is vital in getting people to work, school, medical appointments, grocery shopping, recreation, and many other places.”