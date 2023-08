CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran will be giving bus rides to the upcoming Cambria County Fair.

Those going to the fair can ride on rural routes 30, 31 and 33 throughout all days of the event from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8. The bus service will take routes 30, 34 and 35 on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Anyone who would like more information regarding bus service to the Cambria County Fair is asked to call CamTran at 1-800-252-3889.