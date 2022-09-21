CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – CamTran will be hosting two job fairs this September, each one at a Cambria County library.

The first will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Portage Public Library. The library is located at 704 Main Street.

The second will be on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library. This library is located at 309 Beaver Street.

All you need is a resume and to dress appropriately for potential interviews. CamTran is looking to fill positions in a variety of departments. They have open positions in their garage, maintenance department, administrative staff and operations staff.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A full list of open positions can be found on the CamTran Website.