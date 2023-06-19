JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) will be offering rides during Thunder in the Valley for an extremely low fee.

For only 50 cents, attendees can get transportation on all urban and rural routes for the duration of the event from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25. Regular and reduced fare transfers still apply during the special fare promotion.

Urban bus routes service the greater Johnstown area as well as nearby communities, including Richland and Windber. The Rural bus routes service the Northern Cambria County region

including places such as Ebensburg, Patton and Portage.

Anyone interested in or planning on using the bus is encouraged to go to camtranbus.com for bus schedule information.