JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran will be opening the downtown Transit Center and Bus Stop Shop on Friday.

CamTran temporarily moved its bus operations to Locust Street in September as a result of safety concerns for its employees, customers and equipment. The city had contractors working to make repairs in the garage above the Transit Center and the waiting room/restrooms.

The restaurants will be opened on Monday, Dec. 18.

“The City has assured CamTran that these repairs have made it safe for CamTran operations to return to full use of the Transit Center,” Rose M. Lucey-Noll, Executive Director said. “We thank the City for making these repairs.”

As a thank you to customers, CamTran will be offering free bus rides on Dec. 15 on all urban and rural fixed-route buses.

For more information about CamTran, visit their website.