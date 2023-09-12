JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) will be temporarily relocating its bus service due to work by the City of Johnstown.

The center will temporarily move all bus transfer operations to Locust Street in the block between Franklin Street and Clinton Street. Anyone who regularly gets on and off the bus at the downtown transit center will get on and off the bus on the Post Office side of Lucst Street.

According to CamTran, the temporary change is meant to ensure the safety of customers and employees. The downtown transit center will not be open to the public until the city’s inspection and work at the East Main Street Parking Garage is completed.

“We recognize that this unexpected closure will be an inconvenience to our valued customers, and we apologize for this disruption. CamTran is committed to the safety of our customers and employees; as a result, we are taking this action to ensure their safety,” CamTran Executive Director Rose M. Lucey-Noll said.

Staff will be available throughout the day to assist customers in getting to the temporary bus stalls on Locust Street. For more information about the temporary change can be found on CamTran’s website.