JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man accused of murdering his girlfriend had charges withdrawn and refiled after police discovered the woman was pregnant when she was shot and killed.

Dakota Greeley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 9 after allegedly shooting Trisha Cole with a rifle. While fleeing, police said he ran over her body and was taken into custody a short time later.

In an update, police continued their investigation into Cole’s murder and discovered through her medical records that she was tested Oct. 23 and found to be pregnant.

According to an updated criminal complaint, hospital staff told police that Greeley immediately asked about terminating the pregnancy and verbally stated “Can we kill it now?”

On the day of Cole’s murder, Greeley allegedly fired two shots from his rifle when police arrived and told him to freeze. He then sped away in a truck before being caught shortly after in Clover Township when he crashed the truck and tried to run into the woods.

Greeley also allegedly threatened to kill EMS if they treated him.

According to the original complaint, when interviewed, Greeley admitted to shooting Cole, allegedly telling troopers “I f—ing shot her.” It was noted that Greeley also chuckled when asked where the gun was before claiming “It was in my hand.”

Greeley is not only facing criminal homicide, murder and terroristic threat charges, but now charges of first and third-degree murder of an unborn child, homicide of an unborn child and abuse of a corpse.

All charges have been refiled and Greeley remains in Jefferson County Prison with bail being denied.