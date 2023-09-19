HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– In May, Patrick Reeder won the Republican primary election to be the candidate for the Huntingdon County Commissioner position.

However, Reeder says that a fraction of the Huntingdon County Republican Committee (HCRC) is refusing to support him. This is despite it being a committee and state GOP bylaw that members must support the party’s candidate.

“The bylaws state that after the primary, you have to support the primary candidate,” Reeder said. “That’s a party bylaw, but then after the primary their picked candidate lost so they are just refusing to abide by those bylaws.”

Reeder says he understands that he may not have been every committee member’s first choice for commissioner. However, he says now things are getting out of hand.

“I’ve had a smear campaign on Facebook against me and some awkward things like we’ll destroy your life and stuff like that,” Reeder said.

One of the criticisms of Reeder that is allegedly made of him on Facebook is that he didn’t go through the proper procedures to resign from his former position at Smithfield State Prison. However, he says this is not the case.

“The actual paper that they gave me said we are not forcing you to resign it’s your choice, do you want to resign,” Reeder said. “It actually wasn’t a tough choice for me. It was a lot more cushiony job you get paid more and you have a pension, but the county I feel like needs the help.”

Reeder won the primary election over several candidates including Curt McConaughey, who he beat by 28 votes. McConaughey has since announced his write-in campaign for commissioner, which he announced at a HCRC meeting earlier this year.

“It’s only a small group,” Reeder said. “Almost all of the committee is supporting me, but there is a small group that is supporting the write-in campaign.”

An appointed member of the HCRC, Betty Ruhlman, doesn’t agree with the bylaws.

“Our bylaws state, that we are to support the best candidates for the job,” Ruhlman said.

Ruhlman says that a variety of factors have led to their current situation, in which not all of the party members are supporting the candidate that won the primary.

“In the primary, we had 5 or maybe six, I’m not certain at this point, candidates on the ballot,” Ruhlman said. “Low voter turnout allowed this situation to occur with only 28 votes dividing the top two.”

Ruhlman was asked if she and other committee members felt that Reeder is unfit to serve as commissioner.

“I think a lot of people feel that way,” Ruhlman said. “I’m not making any statement one way or the other on it. I just want the best for our county.”