HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A community in mourning is remembering the life of a fallen firefighter that was killed in the line of duty.

Kurt Keilhofer was only with the Mapleton Fire Department for about two months, but the impact he made on those around him is nothing short of profound.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 his friends and family remembered him with a candlelight vigil. Keilhofer died two days ago after he was hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a crash.

The Mapleton Fire Department’s President, Hunter Corbin, said that he was a great human being and that support from the community is needed now more than ever.

“All of us need to come together at a time like this. It’s great to see the community coming together because there’s so much emotion, and support is needed at this time,” Corbin said.

“For such a small community, you know on Google Maps you probably don’t even see little Mapleton, but you know the fact that people are reaching out, it’s just a great sight to see.”

As part of tonight’s vigil, community members helped decorate the town’s Christmas tree. It was a project Keilhofer wanted to do after moving into the community.

Even though he wasn’t there for long, the Mapleton Fire Department members say he fell in love with the area and wanted to improve it and bring everyone together.