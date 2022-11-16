STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Canyon Pizza, located on East Beaver Avenue in State College, was shut down Tuesday due to multiple health code violations.

The popular pizza restaurant had a closed notice attached to its window on Nov. 15 stating the restaurant was closed by order of the State College Borough Neighborhood and Community Services Division of Health.

The restaurant is facing a handful of violations including some repeat offenses. A full list of the violations can be found below.

Below is a statement from Canyon Pizza about their expected reopening:

We’re hoping to open next week. Waiting on the new sink to be installed and to have our hood recertification by a professional cleaning company. New Ceiling tiles should be in on Thursday as well as a new window covering. Canyon Pizza

According to a State College borough representative, there is no specific timetable for the restaurant to reopen. Once all violations have been corrected, Canyon Pizza can request the Borough Health Department return and conduct another health inspection. When everything is up to code, the restaurant can reopen.