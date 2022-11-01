BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Hookies Fire Company responded to an early morning call about a car crash and a possible entrapment.

At 12:03 a.m. the fire department along with several others were called to the 1300 block of Clay Avenue in Tyrone. Police arrived on the scene and found one vehicle on a garage, but there was no fire or entrapment.

One patient was lying under the vehicle when they arrived. According to emergency responders, the vehicle was also unstable.

Emergency crews set up struts, and scene lighting while medical personnel cared for the patient. Once an AMED from Bellwood arrived the patient was transferred to EMS.

Crews cleaned debris from the garage roof and also cleaned up after a pine tree that was hit during the crash. They then remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

No other information is known about the driver or the cause of the crash at this time.